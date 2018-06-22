Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (June 22)
New local sculptures grace Percival Landing for the Plinth Project
The city of Olympia’s Percival Plinth Project kicks off Friday with the unveiling of the 16 new sculptures displayed at Percival Landing. The free community kickoff event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and you can meet the artists, enjoy live music and dance performances, and purchase food from local food trucks. You also can vote for your favorite sculpture; the city will purchase the winner of the People’s Choice balloting for its permanent collection. For more information on the project, go to olympiawa.gov/plinth
Wednesday
Grammy Award-winner Shawn Colvin comes to the Capitol Theater
Best known for her Grammy Award-winning “Sunny Came Home,” Shawn Colvin has won two additional Grammy Awards, released 11 albums, and maintained a national and international touring schedule throughout her three-decade career. She recently released “The Starlighter,” an album of songs adapted from the children’s music book “Lullabies and Night Song.” She will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $36, $31 for Olympia Film Society members and are available online at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Saturday & Sunday
Medieval fun at All’s Faire festival
Step back into Medieval times at this weekend’s All’s Faire festival at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. The family-friendly event includes castle battles and tournaments, black powder demonstrations, live music and stage acts, arts and crafts, and a kids’ carnival. Admission is free, parking is $10 for the two-day event which runs from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Camping on site is available. Dress up or just come as you are and join in the fun. For more information, go to allsfaire.org
Saturday
Kids can be firefighters for a day at HOCM event
It’ll be a blazing good time at the annual Hands On Children’s Museum’s Fire Rescue Spectacular. Kids get a chance to meet firefighters, design their own fire helmet, climb aboard fire trucks, a police car and motorcycle, meet Sparky the Fire Dog, and even participate in the Junior Firefighter challenge where they can spray down a simulated burning house. The event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, and in the street out front. Events in the street are completely free; events in the museum require admission. Go to tinyurl.com/HOCM-Fire for more information.
Friday (June 22)
Comedy night benefits Andre and Bryson
It’s going to be a night of laughs at the Comedy Benefit Show for Andre and Bryson Chaplin, set for 8 p.m. Friday at Ben Moore’s Restaurant & Bar, 112 Fourth Ave. W. The show will feature headliner Henry Rene Williams, Summer Azim, and Ryan Bunnell and be hosted by Chocolate the Entertainer. Tickets are $12.61, $23.16 for VIP, and all proceeds benefit the Chaplin family. Go to tinyurl.com/Chaplin-benefit for details.
Monday (June 25)
Cheese and beer — what a match!
Discover how good grilled cheese and beer are together at the Matchless Tasting and Grilled Cheese night. The Mouse Trap, 408 Washington St. SE, is teaming up with Matchless Brewing for a night of dual tasting. There will be six beers with six different grilled cheese sandwiches to taste and enjoy. Bring your cheese-loving friends out for a fun night from 6-9 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Details are at tinyurl.com/Matchless-Mouse-Trap
Saturday
Parrothead delight with Jimmy Buffett concert in Seattle
Local Parrotheads won't want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience when Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band comes to KeyArena in Seattle for a one-night-only concert Saturday. This performance — Son of a Son of a Sailor Tour — is Buffett’s first summer concert in the Northwest in 20 years. The 8 p.m. concert tickets are $76-$146 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Comments