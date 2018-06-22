Shawn Colvin will fill Capitol Theater with her music and the music of her heroes

Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin, best known for the 1996 breakup album “A Few Small Repairs,” grew up entranced by Judy Collins, Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt.
Colvin, who’ll perform Wednesday in Olympia, devoted much of her teen years to learning the songs of her folk heroes.
“That was my life,” she told The Olympian. “I wasn’t just a fan. It was everything to me.”
The three-time Grammy winner has gone on to play with many of her idols, including Jackson Browne and James Taylor. And at least one critic — Pop Matters’ Will Layman — places her in the company of Mitchell and Bob Dylan.
Layman categorized 2017’s 20th anniversary edition of “A Few Small Repairs” as a “pop masterpiece.”
“It’s a record that does more than stand the test of time — it shines brighter with every listen and has risen, or really soared, over its competition,” he wrote.
At 62, Colvin has no doubts about the road she’s on.
“I was talking to a friend of mine this morning,” she said in a Monday phone interview, “and she said, ‘You chose the right profession,’ and I said it chose me. It’s all I’ve ever dreamed of.”
Critics have heaped praise on Colvin’s storytelling. One example: “Her lyrics are crafted and clever, full of subtlety and polished phrases,” Sean McLean of The (London) Guardian wrote in a review of a 2006 concert. “Her songs are so personal that they speak to everyone who listens.”
Yet her fascination with learning other people’s work kept her from songwriting for years. In her 20s, the fact that she wasn’t producing originals led her to question her choice of career.
“All I really aspired to in my fantasies was to emulate these people who were such great songwriters,” she recalls. “It was the one thing that I hadn’t accomplished and was terrified about. I thought maybe I should quit because I wasn’t the artist that I wanted to be. I did quit for a year.”
That pause allowed her to learn more about herself and to realize that she could be a writer as well as musician.
She doesn’t shy away from covers, though. She’ll be mixing some in with her own material Wednesday, and her 2015 “Uncovered” included numbers by Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.
Her recent “The Starlighter” is an album of lullabies drawn from the book “Lullabies and Night Songs,” with songs arranged by Alex Wilder and illustrations by Maurice Sendak. She studied piano as a child and found inspiration in the book’s songs, arranged in a style she describes as “based in modern classical music.”
“I had never heard these kinds of arrangements before,” she said. “They were really moving. I just loved that book, and I learned everything in it, almost.”
Her excitement about the many greats with whom she’s worked is evident in her voice.
“James Taylor asked me to be on one of his records, and that was thrilling,” she said. “If you’d told me that when I was 15 years old, I would have probably died right then.
“It’s one thing to meet your heroes, which is great and you try not to be too goofy, but to get to know them and have them like what you do and play on stage with them … I can’t even begin to tell you.”
She’s also recorded an album at Mitchell’s house, made friends with Browne, and worked with Sting and Tony Bennett.
“I’m the luckiest person in the world,” she said.
Colvin still has the dreams of a true fan. Asked with whom she’d like to work or what she’d still like to accomplish, she answers without hesitation.
“It would be a real honor to sing with Bruce Springsteen,” she said. “He’s just a brilliant talent.
“And this will never happen, of course, but I have such a fascination and appreciation and love for Judy Garland, I would love to just stand next to her and watch her sing, if not sing with her.”
Shawn Colvin
The singer-songwriter who has performed with Jackson Browne, James Taylor and other folk icons will play a solo acoustic show in Olympia. Heather Maloney, also a folk-influenced singer-songwriter, opens the show.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 27)
Where: Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia
Tickets: $36, $31 for Olympia Film Society members
More information: 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org, shawncolvin.com
