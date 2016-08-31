Tacoma concert refunds available following death of Juan Gabriel

The Juan Gabriel concert scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Tacoma Dome has been canceled after the artist died Sunday morning.
The 66-year-old Latin music legend died of natural causes in Santa Monica, California.
The Tacoma concert was one of 15 he was set to perform through the end of the year. In addition, his life story was to be told in a telenovela set to air on Telemundo.
During his 45-year career, Gabriel sold more than 100 million records, according to his website. Gabriel, whose actual name was Alberto Aguilera Valadez, was inducted into Billboard’s Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996.
People who purchased tickets for the Tacoma concert online or over the phone, do not need to do anything to get a refund. Ticketmaster said it will automatically refund orders, except for UPS fees, to the same card used for purchase.
If you purchased tickets at a retail outlet, or at the Tacoma Dome box office, you should return them to the same location for a refund.
If you have questions about an existing order, call Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000.
