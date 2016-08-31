Tickets for Sept. 2

ON SALE
THIS WEEK
Famed comedienne LILY TOMLIN will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip. Tickets for the show are $60-$70, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 2).
ALREADY ON SALE
BUMBERSHOOT Sept. 2-4, Seattle Center. $180-$700
TIM McGRAW 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $85-$95
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $30
SMASH MOUTH 7 p.m. Sept. 8, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $30
CARRIE UNDERWOOD 7 p.m. Sept. 8, KeyArena, Seattle. $45.50-$75.50
THOMPSON SQUARE DANCIN’ IN THE DIRT PARTY 9 p.m. Sept. 9, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $35
CHRIS JANSON DANCIN’ IN THE DIRT PARTY 9 p.m. Sept. 10, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $35
FOR KING & COUNTRY and MATT MAHER 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $26-$46
FIFTH HARMONY 7 p.m. Sept. 13, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.95-$79.95
DNCE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Washington State Fair, Puyallup .$28-$55
SINBAD 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $25-$65
X AMBASSADORS and RACHEL PLATTEN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$65
DRAKE 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Tacoma Dome. $49.50-$129.50
KELLOGG TOUR OF GYMNASTIC CHAMPIONS 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. KeyArena, Seattle. $31-$294
ALAN JACKSON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $50-$85
EVERGREEN FEST Noon Sept. 17, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $67-$92
CHRIS YOUNG and CASSADEE POPE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$60
GAVIN DeGRAW 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $43-$65
DOLLY PARTON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, ShoWare Center, Kent. $39.50-$125
DIERKS BENTLEY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $65-$100
JEFF FOXWORTHY and LARRY THE CABLE GUY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $55-$80
FLO RIDA 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$68
WANDA SYKES 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip. $50 and $60
TRAIN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $50-$75
WILD KRATTS LIVE 5 p.m. Sept. 25, McCaw Hall, Seattle. $23.25-$44.50
LINDSEY STERLING 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at McCaw Hall, Seattle. $29.50 and $69.50
SIA 7 p.m. Sept. 29, KeyArena, Seattle. $31-$425
DEF LEPPARD 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Tacoma Dome. $29.50-$125
RICK SPRINGFIELD 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. 21-and-older. $30 and $75
SIMPLY THREE 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Moore Theatre, Seattle. $22.50 and $32.50
MAROON 5 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 11, KeyArena, Seattle. $26.50-$122
TIM ALLEN 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $40 and $100
GARRISON KEILOR 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $41.25-$61.25
KANYE WEST Oct. 19, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.50-$124.50
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Oct. 19-30, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $35-$95
ALICE COOPER 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $40-$95
TORO Y MOI 8 p.m. Nov. 7, Neptune Theater, Seattle. $23.59
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Tacoma Dome. $37.75-$72.75
JULION ALVAREZ 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Tacoma Dome. $63.50-$163.50
AMOS LEE 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $35-$45
BROTHERS OSBORNE 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. $20
GAME OF THRONES EXPERIENCE 8 p.m. March 31, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$95.50
Comments