Say it isn’t so! Bob Ross’ hair was straight

Hold on to your seats, boys and girls, because we’ve got a doozy for you.
Are you ready?
“The Joy of Painting” star Bob Ross — the man known for his huge poofy fro —really had straight hair.
The curly hair was a perm.
All together now: No-oooooooooo!
His friend and longtime business partner, Annette Kowalski, lifted the lid off his secret this week in an interview with NPR.
“He got this bright idea that he could save money on haircuts. So he let his hair grow, he got a perm and he decided he would never need a haircut again,” she said.
Then he became famous, and people recognized him by his hair, that glorious curly crown he hated so much.
“He could never, ever, ever change his hair, and he was so mad about that,” Kowalski told NPR. “He got tired of that curly hair.”
But Ross lived with it the rest of his life. When he died of cancer in July 1995, his obituary in The New York Times described him as “the bushy-haired host of ‘Joy of Painting’ on public television who parlayed the success of his program into an industry of art books and supplies.”
Pictures of Ross with straight hair — in one he sports a high-top fade — have surfaced on Imgur and Reddit over the years.
But the news from his business partner this week was particularly crushing, with everyone from the Today Show and New York magazine to Mashable and The Huffington Post crying out in disbelief.
Now someone will tell us that Santa Claus isn’t real.
Comments