Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk

Nineteen new citizens were sworn in as part of the Special Naturalization Ceremony Oct 6th at SPSCC which was conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and sponsored by the Thurston County Auditor's Office and Timberland Regional Library. The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem by Derik, Riana and Dalten Nelson and included a keynote speech by Uriel Iniguez, Executive Director of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, who is a naturalized citizen himself, which welcoming remark by Cheryl Haywood, Director for the Timberland Regional Library.