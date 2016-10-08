Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk

Christine Malek, owner of Gallery Boom, talks about the new space that opened in downtown Olympia just in time for fall Arts Walk 2016.
Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com

Special Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 19 new Americans

Nineteen new citizens were sworn in as part of the Special Naturalization Ceremony Oct 6th at SPSCC which was conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and sponsored by the Thurston County Auditor's Office and Timberland Regional Library. The ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem by Derik, Riana and Dalten Nelson and included a keynote speech by Uriel Iniguez, Executive Director of the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, who is a naturalized citizen himself, which welcoming remark by Cheryl Haywood, Director for the Timberland Regional Library.

Outdoor giant Bass Pro to acquire rival Cabela's

Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro is snapping up rival Cabela's in a $5.5 billion deal announced Monday. Some loyal patrons of the Lacey Cabela's store have concerns over changes that the merger might bring. "As long as they don't change it, that's fine with me," a customer said.

