Postcard art exhibit is a chance for novices to try

South Puget Sound Community College’s Fine Art Postcard Exhibition allows everyone — any age, any amount of artistic ability and experience — to have their work be hung in a lovely gallery and be seen by hundreds of people.
The sixth annual exhibition, opening Monday, includes about 300 works created by 116 people, from well-known artists such as Susan Aurand, Becky Knold and Jeff Pasek, to people like Kathy Mix, who jokes that she’s a “budding artiste.”
All of the art is for sale to the highest bidder, and all proceeds support the gallery at the college’s Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts. Last year, the show netted about $3,500, said Nathan Barnes, the college’s gallery coordinator.
The show isn’t juried, and there are few rules. All works must be postcard-size, although three-dimensional works placed on postcard-sized bases qualify. And there’s a creativity-sparking theme each year. This time it’s “Wild Thing.”
All the entries are so different, and they come from different points of view. It’s my favorite thing about this show. It always catches me by surprise. Nathan Barnes, gallery coordinator for the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts
The inclusive process has somehow always led to a satisfying result, Barnes said.
“The amazing thing that happens is every entry seems essential,” he said. “It’s a weird phenomenon of how, say, if a 12-year-old’s entry weren’t in this show, the show wouldn’t be as good, and that happens across the board.
Artist Doyle Fanning, aka Pat McClain, whose work is sold at Childhood’s End Gallery and has been featured on the cover of the Arts Walk map, has made work for the show for the past three or four years.
In fall 2015, she got her friends — some artists, some not — involved.
She and Mix were visiting the gallery and talked to Barnes about the postcard show.
“Nathan said to Kathy, ‘You should enter the postcard show,’ and she said: ‘I’m not an artist. I wouldn’t know what to do,’ ” Fanning recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll help you.’ ”
Fanning gathered art supplies and invited others to come together to create and chat.
“We all made postcards and submitted them to the show and went to the opening,” she said. “It was good for them to see that even if they’re not formal artists, they have creativity and they can express. It was a lot of fun.”
Last year’s theme was “X Marks the Spot,” and at that gathering, Fanning made a card that depicted the president-elect.
“I took a cartoon of Donald Trump, and I put a big X over his mouth with tape,” she said. “I thought it was a joke, and everybody said, ‘You have to enter this,’ and somebody bought it.”
In November, she hosted another gathering. In attendance were Mix, Kaleen Cottingham, Carol Hannum, Angela Zehm and Polly Zehm. “Just Carol and me are artists in the professional sense,” Fanning said.
“You don’t have to be an artist,” she said. “It’s a community event. There are 14-year-old kids and 80-year-old graphic artists and everything in between.”
Fine Art Postcard Exhibition
What: South Puget Sound Community College’s sixth annual exhibition showcases the work of well-known artists and novices working in a postcard-size format. All the works will be offered for silent auction.
When: Monday-Feb. 3. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Jan. 6. Closing reception 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, excluding holidays, and by appointment.
Where: The gallery at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia.
Admission: Free.
Information: 360-596-5527, spscc.edu/gallery.
