Author Sarah Vowell feels a connection to Olympia thanks to the riot grrrls

1:31 For Charles and Juanita, 80-plus Valentine’s Days and counting Pause

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:45 Matchless Brewing makes move to its own space

1:04 River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown talks art of the dunk

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference