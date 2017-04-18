Learn about violin-making from the masters

R.L. Ray Violins in Olympia is hosting a series of free lectures this month that will give local residents a chance to learn from acclaimed instrument makers from around the world.
The “Meet the Makers 2017 Exhibition,” set for April 20-30, will include special events each day, lectures and a display of rare antique instruments and bows from Italy, France and Germany. Also on display will be new violins, cellos, violas and bows.
Here is the lineup of demonstrations:
▪ Bow making, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, featuring Jon Hanson, co-owner and shop manager of R.L. Ray Violins.
▪ Cutting violin sound holes, 7-9 p.m. April 26, featuring Yi Huan (Er Xiao) Wang of Beijing, China.
▪ Shaping the bow head, 7-9 p.m. April 27, with Robert Ray, co-owner of R.L. Ray Violins.
▪ Carving a scroll, 7-9 p.m. April 28, with J. Michael Fischer of Los Angeles.
The shop is at 925 State Ave., Olympia. For information, see rlrayviolinshop.com, or call 360-570-1085.
