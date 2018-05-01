Dance into spring with two local ballets

The ballets being performed this May by two of Olympia's dance companies take inspiration from fantastical stories.
Though there is no getting away from “The Nutcracker” in December, Ballet Northwest and Studio West Dance Theatre mix things up in the spring, offering a rotating selection of ballets.
The offerings this time around take their inspiration from imaginative stories with a definite spring flavor, what with a hopping rabbit in Studio West’s “Alice in the Wonderland” and a crowd of dancing swans in Ballet Northwest’s “Swan Lake.”
Here’s a look at the two productions, compiled with assistance from Ballet Northwest’s Ken Johnson and Studio West’s Stephanie Wood-Ennett:
‘Swan Lake’
The story: Inspired by Russian folk tales, “Swan Lake” tells of the princess Odile and her maidens, cursed by the evil Von Rothbart to spend most of their days as swans swimming on a lake of tears. A prince falls in love with Odile. In some productions, the royals get the fairy-tale ending; in others, not. Johnson won’t discuss what happens in the Ballet Northwest version.
The ballet: “Swan Lake,” which premiered in 1877, was the first ballet composed by Tchaikovsky, who went on to give the world “The Nutcracker.” Ballet Northwest’s version uses much of the traditional choreography, mixed in some scenes with adaptations and new choreography by Johnson and his wife, Josie Johnson, the company’s directors.
The dancers: Dancing the role of Odile is Ballet Northwest alum Ashley Baker, who dances with Ballet Idaho in Boise. Emily Walter, 18, a senior in the Running Start program at South Puget Sound Community College, dances Odette, the black swan. Anthony Gamroth will dance Siegfried, and Jacob Brein portrays Von Rothbart. All told, the cast includes 75 dancers ages 12 and older.
Past performances: Ballet Northwest produced the ballet in 2010 and 2014.
What’s new: “We’re really excited that Ashley is our guest artist,” Ken Johnson told The Olympian. “It’s a first for us to have an alumni guest artist who dances professionally.” The production also features some new costumes and new choreography, including more of the original choreography.
Highlight: The large group scenes are Johnson’s favorites, particularly when the swan maidens dance in unison. “It really gives me goose bumps every time I see it,” he said.
IF YOU GO
Ballet Northwest presents the Tchaikovsky classic about a princess cursed by an evil sorcerer.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 11 and 2 p.m. May 12 and 13
Where:The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia
Tickets: $14-$33
More information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
'Alice in Wonderland’
The story: “Alice,” as fans of the Lewis Carroll novel and Disney film know, is about a young girl who finds herself in a most extraordinary place filled with strange and often disagreeable creatures.
The ballet: Wood-Ennett and fellow choreographers Erin Pattillo and Marianna Ramsour created the ballet for Studio West Dance Theatre, taking inspiration from the novel, the film and the Royal Ballet’s 2011 “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
“We gave ourselves the freedom to choose music that visually illustrates each scene or character, no matter the genre,” Wood-Ennett said in a press release. “You will hear classical, romantic tango, Middle Eastern and selections from movie scores.”
The dancers: Dancing White Rabbit are Cole McMason, 16, who is completing his education via independent study, and Owen Brodie, 17 and a junior at Olympia High School. McMason danced in the corps de ballet of Oregon Ballet Theatre’s “Alice (in Wonderland).”
Dancing Alice are Alexandra Bunn, 14 and in 8th grade at Evergreen Christian School, and Hannah Smith, 14, a freshman at Olympia High School. Sharing the part of the Queen of Hearts are Naomi de Jesus, 16, who’s a junior at Olympia High School and in Running Start at South Puget Sound Community College, and Olivia Kline, 15, a sophomore at Olympia High School. There are about 100 dancers ages 10 and older in the cast.
Past performances: The ballet premiered in 2014.
What’s new: This production includes three new professional backdrops, more roles and more costumes. “We want even more wonkiness, more color and more scenery to fully immerse our audience in Wonderland,” stage manager Rachel Zeigler said in a press release.
Highlight: “Last time, the Cheshire Cat stole the show,” Wood-Ennett told The Olympian. The 30-foot-long feline glows under black light, appearing to float as it’s manipulated by 10 black-clad dancers. The mysterious multi-part cat, inspired by the one in the Royal Ballet production, will make additional appearances this time — but not for too long. “We want to keep it kind of mysterious,” she said.
IF YOU GO
Studio West Dance Theatre presents an original ballet based on the beloved book by Lewis Carroll.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia
Tickets: $16-$26
More information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Also: Studio West offers Alice’s Tea Party, with storytelling, crafts and treats, at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s aimed at children 3 and older, and tickets are $12.
Comments