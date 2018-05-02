Audience must put together different perspectives to get true story of 'Three Days of Rain'

There’s a generation gap at the heart of Harlequin Productions’ “Three Days of Rain” — a vast gulf between how children view their family histories and the realities of their parents’ lives.
Richard Greenberg’s 1998 Pulitzer finalist, in its opening weekend at Harlequin’s State Theater, also is a do-it-yourself mystery.
“The play makes you assemble it,” Greenberg told Playbill in a 1997 interview. “It lays out two sets of information, and you have to put them together.”
The play begins at the end of the story, when Nan (Alyssa Kay) and Walker (Fox Rain Matthews), whose architect father has recently died, meet with Pip (Luke Sayler), son of their father’s late business partner, in an attempt to figure out their parents’ secrets.
The mystery is revealed — to the audience, though not to the characters — in Act II, when the actors play the parents of their Act I characters.
“Greenberg gives us an ability we don’t have in the real world,” director Aaron Lamb told The Olympian. “He lets us transcend time and view the same story from two points of view.
“Hindsight isn't necessarily 20/20,” said Lamb, Harlequin’s associate artistic director. “What seems crystal clear to the characters in the present is in fact not at all what happened in the past.”
“It’s a neat way of looking at multiple generations’ perspectives,” Kay of Seattle told The Olympian. “I’m playing not just two different characters but two different characters who are related to each other.”
Matthews, who plays both Kay’s brother and husband in the show, is the actress’s real-life husband and a Harlequin newcomer. Kay — whose previous Harlequin roles include 2015’s “The 39 Steps” and 2016’s “The Language Archive,” both with Lamb — suggested Matthews for the role.
Sayler of Seattle also is new to Harlequin, but not to South Sound. He grew up in Lacey, graduating from North Thurston High School in 2004 and acting in school plays, at South Puget Sound Community College and with Theatre Artists Olympia.
He moved to Seattle shortly thereafter to attend Cornish College for the Arts.
“I have been performing all over the Puget Sound area, especially Seattle, ever since, but this is my first show back in Oly,” he told The Olympian.
‘Three Days of Rain’
Family mysteries are revealed in Richard Greenberg’s “Three Days of Rain,” in its opening weekend with Harlequin Productions.
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus May 9-12, 17-19 and 24-26, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday and May 13 and 20
Where: State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Tickets: $20-$35; pay what you can for the May 9 performance.
More information: 360-786- 0151, harlequinproductions.org
