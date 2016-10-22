The Latest: Clinton says Trump election stance a threat

4:15 Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business Pause

1:57 Scott Gunther makes big return in Olympia's win over Puyallup

4:00 Highlights No. 2 Tumwater rides big second half to seventh straight Pioneer Bowl win

1:22 Can the Capitol Center Building become a desirable place to live?

2:07 Pete Carroll jokes on Steve/Steven/Stephen Hauschka's name

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

1:34 Seahawks DC Kris Richard: 'Working my hardest to be a better coach'

2:12 Russell Wilson discusses his ongoing rehab for sprained knee, ankle

1:27 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril describes his sacks-build-Haiti-homes charity