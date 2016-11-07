Chance the Rapper leads parade to Chicago polling site

Chance the Rapper has led hundreds of people from a concert he headlined through Chicago's business district to an early-voting site.
Chance and other entertainers performed Monday afternoon at Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park. The event, sponsored by his non-profit group Social Works, was geared toward millennium voters, who have been crucial in recent elections.
Afterward, Chance led the crowd through rush-hour traffic to the voting site, where there was already a long line of voters waiting to vote. Chance went inside the polling place and cast his ballot.
Officials said anyone who had queued up by 7 p.m. would be allowed to vote.
Illinois' State Board of Elections says nearly 1.3 million people cast in-person early ballots through Sunday, surpassing turnout in previous presidential contests.
