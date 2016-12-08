Lawsuit: NBA players teamed up in couple's nightclub assault

1:04 Thurston County residents talk about proposed septic fees Pause

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

2:37 Russell Wilson looking forward to cold, snowy game at Green Bay

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

6:51 Lorenzo Romar discusses 98-71 loss to Gonzaga

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

2:02 Does Seahawks DC Kris Richard think Earl Thomas will play next year?

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call