Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money

1:20 Marionette magic enthralls all at Olympia Library Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham