The Latest: SKorea ex-leader being taken to detention center

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets Pause

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field