Celebrities

May 14, 2017 7:02 PM

Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes
Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday 3:44

Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday

View More Video

Entertainment Videos