In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Russell Horning dances on stage alongside Katy Perry during her performance of "Swish Swish" on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. Horning, an Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Perry invited him to show off his moves during her “Saturday Night Live” performance.
In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Russell Horning dances on stage alongside Katy Perry during her performance of "Swish Swish" on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. Horning, an Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Perry invited him to show off his moves during her “Saturday Night Live” performance. NBC via AP Will Heath
In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Russell Horning dances on stage alongside Katy Perry during her performance of "Swish Swish" on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. Horning, an Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Perry invited him to show off his moves during her “Saturday Night Live” performance. NBC via AP Will Heath

Celebrities

May 22, 2017 6:08 AM

Katy Perry's 'backpack kid' steals show during 'SNL' gig

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A teen Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Katy Perry invited him to show off his moves during her "Saturday Night Live" performance this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Russell Horning took the "SNL" stage during Perry's performance of her new single "Swish Swish." He wore his trademark backpack and did his signature move of quickly swaying his hands around his waist.

The "backpack kid" became a hit on Twitter.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, teen tells USA Today the collaboration came about after Perry noticed him on Instagram.

But it looks like Horning wasn't too impressed with Perry's dancing. His caption on a video of her trying to imitate his moves backstage at "SNL" read: "When your mom tries to look cool."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis 0:38

Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis
A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon 1:44

A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon

View More Video

Entertainment Videos