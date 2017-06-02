Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn't cause death

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Autopsy reports show Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports released Friday, June 2, 2017, by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after Cornell was found dead, say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. Jeff Christensen, File AP Photo