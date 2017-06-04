Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections

In this May 8, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington. Could President Donald Trump keep Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations? The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private, especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey’s May 9 firing. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo