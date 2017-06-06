'Mom' star Janney visits, donates to Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, from left, appears with actress Allison Janney and producer Gemma Baker from the CBS comedy series, "Mom," at Planned Parenthood offices in New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Janney and Baker delivered a a check for $250,000, which they said would have otherwise been spent on a promotional campaign for “Mom” to woo Emmy judges. Frazier Moore AP Photo