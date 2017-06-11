Happily Abby after: Wambach finds sober life, wedded bliss

FILE - In this July 13, 2011, file photo, United States' Abby Wambach celebrates scoring her side's second goal during a semifinal match against France at the Women's Soccer World Cup in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Wambach is astonished when she reflects on the year she's had. She went from admitting a problem with alcohol and prescription pills to getting sober and marrying a "Christian mommy blogger." The biggest stunner? She doesn't miss soccer a bit. Martin Meissner, File AP Photo