Celeb birthdays for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Oct. 29: Country singer Lee Clayton is 75. Guitarist Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues) is 73. Singer-actress Melba Moore is 72. Guitarist Peter Green (Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac) is 71. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 70. Actress Kate Jackson is 69. Actor Dan Castellaneta ("The Simpsons") is 60. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 56. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 52. Actress Joely Fisher ("Ellen") is 50. Rapper Paris is 50. Actor Grayson McCouch ("Gotham") is 49. Singer SA Martinez of 311 is 48. Actress Winona Ryder is 46. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish") is 45. Actress Gabrielle Union is 45. Actor Trevor Lissauer ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 44. Actor Brendan Fehr ("CSI: Miami," ''Roswell") is 40. Actor Ben Foster ("Six Feet Under") is 37. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 33.
Oct. 30: Singer Grace Slick is 78. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 76. Actor Henry Winkler is 72. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 71. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 70. Actor Harry Hamlin is 66. Actor Charles Martin Smith ("American Graffiti") is 64. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 63. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 57. Actor Michael Beach ("Soul Food," ''Third Watch") is 54. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 52. Actor Jack Plotnick ("Reno 911!") is 49. "Cash Cab" host Ben Bailey is 47. Actor Billy Brown ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 47. Actress Nia Long is 47. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY is 41. Actor Matthew Morrison ("Glee") is 39. Actress Fiona Dourif ("When We Rise," ''True Blood") is 36. Actress Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars") is 29. Actor Tequan Richmond ("Everybody Hates Chris") is 25.
Oct. 31: Actress Lee Grant is 92. Anchorman Dan Rather is 86. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 80. Actor Ron Rifkin ("Alias") is 79. Actress Sally Kirkland is 76. Actor David Ogden Stiers ("M.A.S.H.") is 75. NBC anchorwoman Jane Pauley is 67. Director Peter Jackson ("Lord of the Rings") is 56. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 is 56. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 54. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 54. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 54. Country singer Darryl Worley is 53. Actor Rob Schneider is 53. Actor Mike O'Malley ("Glee") is 52. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 51. Musician Adam Schelsinger of Fountains of Wayne is 50. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 50. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 47. Actress Piper Perabo is 41. Keyboardist Tay Strathairn of Dawes is 37. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas ("American Pie") is 37. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 36. Actor Justin Chatwin ("American Gothic") is 35. Singer-actress Willow Smith is 17.
Nov. 1: Country singer Bill Anderson is 80. Actress Barbara Bosson ("Murder One," ''Hill Street Blues") is 78. Actor Robert Foxworth ("Falcon Crest") is 76. "Hustler" publisher Larry Flynt is 75. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 73. Music producer David Foster is 68. Actress Belita Moreno ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid") is 68. Saxophonist Ronald Khalis Bell of Kool and the Gang is 66. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 63. Singer Lyle Lovett is 60. Actress Rachel Ticotin is 59. Bassist Eddie MacDonald of The Alarm is 58. Actress Helene Udy ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 56. Singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 55. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 55. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 54. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 54. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 53. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 51. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 48. Actress Toni Collette ("The United States of Tara," ''Little Miss Sunshine") is 45. Actress Jenny McCarthy is 45. Actor Dave Berman ("CSI") is 44. "American Idol" runner-up Bo Bice is 42. Actor Matt Jones ("Breaking Bad") is 36. Actress Natalia Tena ("Game of Thrones") is 33. Actor Penn Badgely ("Gossip Girl") is 31. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 20.
Nov. 2: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 79. Actress Stefanie Powers is 75. Singer-actor J.D. Souther ("Nashville") is 72. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 60. Singer k.d. lang is 56. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 54. Actress Lauren Velez ("Dexter") is 53. Actor David Schwimmer is 51. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 50. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 50. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 48. Actress Meta Golding ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire") is 46. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 46. Actress Marisol Nichols ("Riverdale") is 46. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 43. Rapper Nelly is 43. Actor Danny Cooksey ("Diff'rent Strokes") is 42. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 42. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt ("Big Time Rush") is 27.
Nov. 3: Actor-dancer Ken Berry ("Mayberry R.F.D."; "Mama's Family") is 84. Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens ("Dave's World") is 71. Singer Lulu is 69. Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr is 65. Kathy Kinney ("The Drew Carey Show") is 64. Comedian Dennis Miller is 64. Singer Adam Ant is 63. Actor Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV") is 60. Actress Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor") is 31. Musician Courtney Barnett is 30. Reality show personality Kendall Jenner ("Keeping Up With The Kardashians") is 22.
Nov. 4: Actress Loretta Swit ("M.A.S.H.") is 80. Singer Harry Elston of Friends of Distinction is 79. Singer Delbert McClinton is 77. Actress Ivonne Coll ("Jane the Virgin") is 70. Actress Markie Post is 67. Singer-guitarist Chris Difford of Squeeze is 63. Country singer Kim Forester of the Forester Sisters is 57. Actress Kathy Griffin is 57. Actor Ralph Macchio is 56. "Survivor" host Jeff Probst is 56. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 48. Rapper-producer Sean "Diddy" Combs is 48. TV personality Bethenny Frankel ("Bethenny," ''Real Housewives of New York") is 47. Singer Shawn Rivera of Az Yet is 46. Actress Heather Tom ("Bold and the Beautiful," ''One Life To Live") is 42.
