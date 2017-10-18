Celebrities

George R.R. Martin mixes business, politics at film forum

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 11:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Proposals for expanding movie and television production in New Mexico are on the agenda at a film forum in Santa Fe.

The discussion Thursday is designed mix business and politics, as author and producer George R.R. Martin sits down with film-industry experts and Congresswoman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The congresswoman this week proposed lifting a $50 million annual cap on film-production tax credits to boost the industry.

Known for his fantasy novels that inspired the hit series "Game of Thrones," Martin owns an art-house cinema in Santa Fe and has dabbled in a local nonprofit film production project.

State officials say more than 60 film and television productions were shot in the state during the past fiscal year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games 0:53

Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games
Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best 1:58

Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best

View More Video