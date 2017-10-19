Celebrities

Bobby Flay's Bar Americain in NYC to close early next year

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 11:29 PM

NEW YORK

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay says he will close his New York restaurant, Bar Americain, early next year.

Flay and his business partner, Laurence Kretchmer, said in a statement that renewing the lease for the brasserie in midtown Manhattan would have required an expensive overhaul of the space.

The New York Times reports the restaurant opened in 2005 and features American dishes like Kentucky hot brown sandwiches and fried chicken on its menu. It will close on Jan. 17.

Flay and Kretchmer own the restaurant Gato, which is also in Manhattan. The Bar Americain at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut will remain open.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog
Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' 1:26

Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'

View More Video