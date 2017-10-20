Event previews Detroit greenway shipping container project

Celebrities



The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:40 AM

DETROIT

A preview is taking place for a new retail and entertainment gathering space made of repurposed shipping containers along Detroit's Dequindre Cut Greenway.

The Dequindre Cut Freight Yard is scheduled to open this spring, but visitors to the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy 's HarvestFest Detroit celebration on Saturday will get a preview. The event starts at midday and includes music, food and drinks.

The Dequindre Cut is a former rail line that's now a recreational trail. The Freight Yard project, located between Wilkins and Division streets, features nine shipping containers. Five of the containers are being combined to house a DJ booth and retail space.

The Freight Yard is a partnership between the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy, Build Institute, Lawrence Technological University, Western International High School, Detroit incubator Ponyride and Groundswell Design Group.

