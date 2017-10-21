Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2009 file photo, Then-President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, and former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night, Oct. 21, 2017, in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo