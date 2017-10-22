Celebrities

Al Hurricane, 'Godfather of New Mexico music,' dies

Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Al Hurricane, known as the "Godfather of New Mexico music" for developing a distinct sound bridging the state's unique Hispanic traditions with country and rock, has died. His son, Al Hurricane, Jr., told The Associated Press that his father died Sunday from complications related to prostate cancer.

He was 81.

Born Alberto Nelson Sanchez on July 10, 1936, in the tiny village of Dixon, New Mexico, he was raised for a time in Ojo Sarco before moving Arizona and later Albuquerque. He learned to play the guitar thanks to his mother and his father, a miner.

Hurricane began his music career by singing in Albuquerque Old Town restaurants before forming his own band, Al Hurricane & the Night Rockers, in 1962.

He's later recorded more than 30 albums.

