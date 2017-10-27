Celebrities

Art of central Illinois veterans to open in East Peoria

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:44 AM

EAST PEORIA, Ill.

An art exhibit featuring works by central Illinois veterans is set to open in East Peoria.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that the Veterans' Art Show will open on Nov. 1 in the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center Gallery on the school's East Peoria campus. The show will feature two-dimensional and three-dimensional works submitted by Peoria-area veterans. On Nov. 9, there will be a free public reception in the gallery.

Another show in the ICC Art Gallery 336B that's located in the Academic Building of the school will feature paintings by British contemporary artist Mark David Lloyd. That exhibit will also open Nov. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert 1:03

Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert
Huskies lineman Andrew Kirkland stresses fundamentals for O-Line 0:43

Huskies lineman Andrew Kirkland stresses fundamentals for O-Line

View More Video