Celebrities

Family colds postpone heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's baby

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 5:42 PM

LOS ANGELES

Follow-up heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's infant son was postponed because of family colds.

In a statement Monday, Kimmel's publicist said that Billy Kimmel's scheduled operation was delayed as a precaution.

His publicist said Kimmel had planned to take the week off from ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for his son's surgery, but he instead is sharing sneezes with his wife and children.

Guest hosts filling in for Kimmel include Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billy was born last April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth and another operation at about six months.

The experience prompted Kimmel to use his show as a platform to advocate for every family's access to equal medical care, including those unable to afford it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown 0:46

GM John Schneider on Seahawks' pending trade for Houston LT Duane Brown
Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans 3:10

Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas' status, Seahawks' wild win over Texans

View More Video