FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Country Music Association is warning media outlets to avoid questions about a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their annual awards show next week or risk losing credentials. The 51st annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday. Photo by Charles Sykes

CMA rescinds media restrictions for awards show, apologizes

November 03, 2017 10:38 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Country Music Association is apologizing after trying to impose restrictions on any questions by the media about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at its awards show next Wednesday.

A statement from the CMA on Friday said the restrictions on topics in their media guidelines have been lifted, which comes following a backlash by artists, including from the co-host for the awards show, Brad Paisley.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that the restrictions were "ridiculous and unfair" and called on the CMA to rescind them. Two hours later, CMA apologized, but said, "The sentiment was not to infringe and was created with the best of intentions to honor and celebrate Country Music."

In media guidelines for the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the CMA previously said the restrictions were "out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved" and they wanted everyone "to feel comfortable talking to press." Media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials "potentially revoked via security escort."

Other artists chimed in on the restrictions since the CMA issued them Thursday. Maren Morris, who has two nominations and is scheduled to perform, tweeted: "Country music has always been about the truth. Out of respect for the Las Vegas victims, let's keep it that way."

Country singer Cam also called the restrictions embarrassing, tweeting "You can encourage respect without silencing people, #CMA."

Rocker Ryan Adams tweeted a list of approved topics for the CMAs, including wagon wheels, bacon and repurposed barn wood.

