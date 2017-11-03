FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015 file photo, Laurence Fishburne, left, and Gina Torres attend the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center Hall of States in Washington. Court records in Los Angeles show that Fishburne filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Torres, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter.
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015 file photo, Laurence Fishburne, left, and Gina Torres attend the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center Hall of States in Washington. Court records in Los Angeles show that Fishburne filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Torres, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter. Photo by Greg Allen
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015 file photo, Laurence Fishburne, left, and Gina Torres attend the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center Hall of States in Washington. Court records in Los Angeles show that Fishburne filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Torres, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter. Photo by Greg Allen

Celebrities

Laurence Fishburne files for divorce after 15-year marriage

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:05 PM

LOS ANGELES

Court records show Laurence Fishburne has filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years.

Fishburne cited irreconcilable differences in Thursday's filing as the reason for his breakup with Gina Torres. The pair has a 10-year-old daughter together, and Fishburne is seeking joint custody.

The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states Fishburne and Torres have reached an agreement on how to distribute their assets.

The former couple married in September 2002 and Fishburne states they separated in October 2016.

Fishburne stars in "Last Flag Flying," which was released Friday.

The divorce was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play 1:58

Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play
An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

View More Video