Celebrities

Vice launches Arabic project targeting Mideast millennials

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:29 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Vice Media, the North American media network popular among millennials, has launched an ambitious new project in Arabic targeting youth in the Middle East.

Known for tackling thorny and controversial issues, Vice and its regional partner, Moby Group, will have to navigate the region's censorship-heavy terrain.

Vice Arabia launched on Monday from Dubai with an hour-long film featuring conversations with young people across the region talking about topics ranging from politics to drugs, to religion and love.

The company says it will create original Arabic content and translate some of that for its English platforms.

Founded in 1994 in as a magazine, Vice received a $450 million investment in June from private equity firm TPG, which says it values the company at $5.7 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds 1:17

UW’s Dickerson goes off for 28 points and 20 rebounds
Timberline shocks Kamiakin in final seconds to advance to state quarterfinals 3:16

Timberline shocks Kamiakin in final seconds to advance to state quarterfinals

View More Video