Dressel, Ledecky win athlete of year at Golden Goggle

November 19, 2017 09:58 PM

LOS ANGELES

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky have won male and female athlete of the year honors at the Golden Goggle Awards, recognizing the year's top performances by USA Swimming.

Dressel joined Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to win seven golds at a single world championships last summer in Hungary. It was the first time in 11 years that either Phelps or Ryan Lochte didn't win the top honor on Sunday night.

Ledecky won for the fifth consecutive year. She received her trophy from a couple of retirees: Phelps and Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Ledecky earned five gold medals and a silver at worlds.

Dressel also won for male race of the year. He led all the way to earn gold in the 100-meter butterfly in Budapest.

