Celebrities

Delegate-elect Danica Roem attends AMAs with Demi Lovato

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:01 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MANASSAS, Va.

One of Virginia's newly elected lawmakers has made a red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards.

The Washington Post reports pop star Demi Lovato took Del.-elect Danica Roem as her date to the show in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Lovato says she is "completely inspired" by Roem's story.

Roem, a transgender former newspaper reporter, defeated longtime incumbent Republican Bob Marshall this month for a seat in the House of Delegates. She will become the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lovato attended the AMAs to sing a song directed to people who bullied her in school.

In an interview on the red carpet, Roem said that while she's more of a heavy-metal fan, she appreciates Lovato's advocacy for inclusion.

Later, she was shown sitting next to Lovato.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah
Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup 1:05

Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup

View More Video