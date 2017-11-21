Celebrities

International suspect slows slashed painting investigation

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:35 PM

November 21, 2017 08:35 PM

ASPEN, Colo.

Aspen police say their investigation into someone who walked into an art gallery and slashed a painting with a blade has been slowed because the main suspect lives outside of the U.S.

The Aspen Times reports that in May, a disguised man entered Opera Gallery near the base of Aspen Mountain and walked straight to a wall-sized painting and slashed it. The painting was priced at $2.95 million.

Police received a tip from someone who said they saw the disguised man the day off the incident.

Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said they've been working with international agencies ever since, sending search warrants "from little ol' Aspen to Interpol."

The damaged painting is by New York artist Christopher Wool, titled, "Untitled 2004."

