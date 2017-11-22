In terror-wary NYC, security tight for Thanksgiving parade

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, New York Police counterterrorism personnel watch as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade makes its way down Sixth Avenue in New York. After the deadly truck attack in Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017, every intersection along the 2 1/2-mile parade route that stretches from Central Park to the Macy's flagship store on 34th Street will be blocked to traffic. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo