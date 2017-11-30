Celebrities

Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:44 AM

MIAMI

The head of security for singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami following a crash that injured two officers.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release that 32-year-old Michael Arana was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

The Miami Herald reports two police officers were injured when their cruiser was rear-ended by Arana's vehilcle about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Kendall, which is south of Miami. Officials said they were initially treated at the hospital and are now recovering at home.

No further details were immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was not clear whether Arana is represented by a lawyer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 2:03

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson
Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year

View More Video