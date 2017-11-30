AP PHOTOS: Celebrating Azorean culture in southern Brazil

In this Nov. 12, 2017 photo, residents dressed in red robes and wearing crowns that represent the Portuguese emperor and his wife pose for a portrait during the Azorean Culture Festival which celebrates the culture of the Azores, the Portuguese island chain that lies in the mid-Atlantic, in Enseada de Brito, in Brazil's Santa Catarina southern state. In the mid-18th century, several families from the archipelago migrated to settle here, and the festival reflects the resulting mix of Azorean culture and the native and African traditions in Brazil. Eraldo Peres AP Photo