FILE - In this June 17, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Carlos Beltran watches his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Dean in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career.
FILE - In this June 17, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Carlos Beltran watches his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Dean in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career. Jim Mone, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 17, 2016, file photo, New York Yankees' Carlos Beltran watches his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Pat Dean in the first inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career. Jim Mone, File AP Photo

Celebrities

AP source: Boone picked by Yankees as next manager

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

December 01, 2017 05:46 PM

NEW YORK

A person familiar with the decision says the New York Yankees have picked ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone to succeed Joe Girardi as manager.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the decision had not been announced by the team.

The decision was first reported by former New York Daily News columnist Bill Madden.

Now 44, Boone has never been a manager or even a coach at any level since retiring as a player after the 2009 season. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series for the Yankees against Boston.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boone's grandfather, Ray, was a two-time All-Star infielder from 1948-60. His father, Bob, was a four-time All-Star catcher from 1972-90, then managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03.

Aaron Boone was a big league third baseman from 1997-2009 and an All-Star in 2003, when New York acquired him from the Reds at the trade deadline.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup 0:39

Brian Schmetzer talks after the Sounders earn another trip to MLS Cup
Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game 2:29

Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game

View More Video