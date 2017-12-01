In this Nov. 3, 2017 photo provided by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is a gigantic deep terra-cotta-colored head that was found recently during an excavation of the buried movie set from the 1923 Cecil B. DeMille epic film "The Ten Commandments," in Guadalupe, Calif. The 300-pound sphinx is the second recovered from the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes. After the filming DeMille ordered everything buried in the dunes 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
In this Nov. 3, 2017 photo provided by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is a gigantic deep terra-cotta-colored head that was found recently during an excavation of the buried movie set from the 1923 Cecil B. DeMille epic film "The Ten Commandments," in Guadalupe, Calif. The 300-pound sphinx is the second recovered from the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes. After the filming DeMille ordered everything buried in the dunes 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center via AP)

Sphinx from 90-year-old movie set unearthed in California

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:21 PM

GUADALUPE, Calif.

Archaeologists working in sand dunes on the central California coast have dug up an intact plaster sphinx that was part of an Egyptian movie set built more than 90 years ago for Cecil B. DeMille's epic "The Ten Commandments."

The 300-pound sphinx is the second recovered from the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes.

Dunes Center Executive Director Doug Jenzen tells Santa Barbara news station KEYT-TV that it's unlike other items found on previous digs because most of it is preserved with the original paint intact.

The set of the 1923 movie included more than 20 sphinxes. After filming, DeMille ordered everything buried in the dunes 175 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

They lay undisturbed for decades before recovery efforts began. The newly recovered sphinx is expected to go on display at the dunes museum next summer.

