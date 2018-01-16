FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2015 file photo, Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan arrives at Ennis District Court, in Ennis, Ireland. O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46, it was reported on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
UK police say death of Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:33 AM

LONDON

Police say they are not treating the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan as suspicious.

O'Riordan was found dead Monday morning at a London hotel. Police initially called the death "unexplained," but said Tuesday that nothing suspicious had been found. The case is being passed to a coroner to determine the cause of death.

The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of Cranberries hit "Zombie" by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves.

Dan Waite of music label Eleven Seven said O'Riordan left him a voice message early Monday saying she was looking forward to the recording. He said "she sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

The Cranberries' 1990s hits included "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

