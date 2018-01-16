Celebrities

Lebanon bans 'The Post' over Spielberg's support for Israel

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 04:11 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's censorship authorities are recommending a ban on Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post" ahead of its planned opening this week in movie theaters in Beirut.

The recommendation still needs to be signed by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk to enter into effect but that is considered a formality that's unlikely to stop the ban.

It remains unclear why "The Post" is being banned __ recent Spielberg movies have been shown in Lebanon — but a leaked U.S. State Department memo from 2007 revealed that Spielberg was blacklisted by the Arab League for supporting Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are technically at war, and Lebanon sometimes follows the League's blacklist.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cinemas around Beirut have taken down posters promoting the film, which was set to premiere on Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

    Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:48

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service
Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway 0:46

Sunday crash closes Deschutes Parkway

View More Video