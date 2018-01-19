Oscar winner Dorothy Malone, mom on 'Peyton Place,' has died

File-This March 27, 1957, file photo shows Best supporting Oscar winners Dorothy Malone and Anthony Quinn posing at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif. Malone, who won hearts of 1960s television viewers as the long-suffering mother in the nighttime soap "Peyton Place," has died. Her daughter Mimi Vanderstraaten says Malone died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, from natural causes in her hometown of Dallas. She was 93. AP Photo, File)