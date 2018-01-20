FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia, at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. An autopsy report says Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2013, file photo, two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia, at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. An autopsy report says Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.
Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 05:26 AM

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.

An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash, so it is unclear whether the drugs played a role. A witness told investigators that Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (90 and 150 meters) before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water.

The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.

