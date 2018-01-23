Celebrities

WWE star Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 05:31 PM

PHOENIX

WWE star Enzo Amore has been fired by the wrestling promotion after a woman alleged on Twitter that he raped her and police opened a sexual assault investigation.

The company said in a statement that Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was fired Tuesday after initially being suspended.

Police told Phoenix television station ABC-TV that Arndt is being investigated in an alleged assault at a downtown hotel in October. Police say the accusation was reported to authorities from a local hospital several days after the alleged assault, but did not release other details.

A lawyer representing Arndt says he denies the accusations and is cooperating with authorities.

WWE said in its statement suspending Arndt that it has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault.

The woman who made the accusation shared a graphic account on Twitter, saying she was plied with drugs and left alone with the wrestler by his friends.

