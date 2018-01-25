Las Vegas police arrest father of boxer Mayweather

A photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center photo shows Floyd Mayweather Sr., 65, of Las Vegas. Police said Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, that the father of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. faces a misdemeanor battery charge alleging that he pulled a woman out of his vehicle, punched her in the leg and left her after a Sept. 16, 2017, boxing event in Las Vegas. Clark County Detention Center via AP Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department