Manson grandson tells judge he wants body out of morgue

FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, will hear arguments on what county should decide who gets the remains of cult leader Manson who orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Tate and eight others. Three camps with alleged ties to Manson, who died in Nov. 2017, claim they want to properly bury or dispose of Manson's ashes, though they allege others want to profit off the remains. AP Photo, File)