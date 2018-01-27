Miley Cyrus, Jill Scott rock the Roots Grammy party

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, Miley Cyrus performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Cyrus' latest record embraces her pop-country side but the singer embraced the funk as one of the surprise performers at The Roots annual pre-Grammy jam showcase. "Come on, you know this song," Cyrus told the crowd Friday, Jan. 27, 2018, as she performed her old hit "Party in the U.S.A." Photo by John Salangsang