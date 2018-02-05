Kelly Clarkson appears at Nomadic Live at The Armory prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Clarkson said she’s not worried about Pink nailing the national anthem at the Super Bowl despite having the flu. When asked if she would fill in for Pink if needed, Clarkson said, “I don’t think Pink will need anybody to fill in for her. Even Pink with the flu is still hands down one of the best vocalists of our generation.”
Kelly Clarkson appears at Nomadic Live at The Armory prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Clarkson said she’s not worried about Pink nailing the national anthem at the Super Bowl despite having the flu. When asked if she would fill in for Pink if needed, Clarkson said, “I don’t think Pink will need anybody to fill in for her. Even Pink with the flu is still hands down one of the best vocalists of our generation.” John Carucci AP Photo
Kelly Clarkson appears at Nomadic Live at The Armory prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Clarkson said she’s not worried about Pink nailing the national anthem at the Super Bowl despite having the flu. When asked if she would fill in for Pink if needed, Clarkson said, “I don’t think Pink will need anybody to fill in for her. Even Pink with the flu is still hands down one of the best vocalists of our generation.” John Carucci AP Photo

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson thinks Lorde should have performed at Grammys

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

February 05, 2018 06:55 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Kelly Clarkson says because Lorde was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys, she should have been able to perform at the show.

Clarkson tells The Associated Press she thought "it was weird" Lorde didn't hit the stage and hopes "there was a real, valid reason."

The Recording Academy drew criticism for not letting Lorde perform. The organization was also criticized because only two female performers won awards during the live telecast and its CEO said women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage.

When asked about Neil Portnow's comments, Clarkson said, "He was confused. Poor soul. Yup."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Portnow later said his words were taken out of context.

  Comments  