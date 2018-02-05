Kelly Clarkson thinks Lorde should have performed at Grammys

Kelly Clarkson appears at Nomadic Live at The Armory prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Clarkson said she’s not worried about Pink nailing the national anthem at the Super Bowl despite having the flu. When asked if she would fill in for Pink if needed, Clarkson said, “I don’t think Pink will need anybody to fill in for her. Even Pink with the flu is still hands down one of the best vocalists of our generation.” John Carucci AP Photo